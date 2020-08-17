SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Ruslan Shakin is a man who wanted to see the world, but he said he didn't want to view it from a plane, a train or even a car.
"My goal is to run across five continents and accumulate the distance of the equator, which is 25,000 miles," Shakin said. "So far, I'm at about 11,000."
Shakin is originally from Russia, but his journey started in Japan back in 2018.
"People go to Japan for one or two weeks. They go to Tokyo, and they think they saw Japan," Shakin said. "They did, but I wanted to experience it a lot deeper. I went to those areas where I was the first foreigner they have ever seen."
Now, Shakin is running across the United States.
"This is my seventh country," Shakin said. "I've run across Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Argentina and South Africa before."
On May 5, Shakin started in L.A. and more than one hundred days later, he's made it to central Illinois.
"I'm traveling from L.A. to New York via the Route 66, because it's a legendary highway," Shakin said. "The idea is to get to New York on Sept. 16, which is my birthday. That's roughly about 3,300 miles."
According to Shakin, he runs between 25 and 35 miles per day to meet his goal, and his only supplies are carried in a stroller.
"My stroller weighs about 100 pounds on average" Shakin said. "I have all my gear in it. That's just like camping gear, extra shoes, extra clothes, some water and some food."
While running across America, Shakin said he's trying to raise $66,000 for two different charities.
"Because I am running on Route 66, I wanted to raise $66,000 for Americares and Feeding America," Shakin said.
The journey hasn't been without struggles, but Shakin said it's been an amazing one.
"This is the longest (continent) so far. I've run across Australia and that took me like 87 days. That was the longest (continent) at that point. Now I'm at day 105 here, and I got to tell you it's getting harder and harder," Shakin said. "The best part is the people I meet for sure. I've met so many good people along the way."
Once Shakin makes it to New York, he said his next leg will be the United Kingdom.
Shakin said he will be in Springfield on Aug. 18. He encourages local runners to join in. To track his location or donate to his cause, click here.
