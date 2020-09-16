CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man was rushed into surgery after being shot in Champaign Tuesday night.
It happened in the 2500 block of West Springfield Ave. at 11:30 p.m.
A 25-year-old man had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and taken in for surgery.
His injuries are not currently believed to be life threatening.
Police think the shooting happened outdoors, possibly after an argument.
No arrests have been made.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is asked to call the police department.
Champaign Police are actively investigating this incident and ask that anyone who has information on it to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
