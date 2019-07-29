SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Authorities found a man’s body in a vacant Springfield building Saturday evening, according to a press release.
The person, 53-year-old Randy Chandler, was found in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue East, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards said. She said Chandler used the building, which was once home to a bar, as a shelter.
Autopsy results showed no reason to believe someone could have killed him, Edwards said, as there were no injuries found on his body to have caused his death.
Blood tests and histology are pending Monday. They are expected to be available in about four to six weeks.
Springfield police are investigating.