JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead in Jacksonville, linked to a possible overdose.
The Jacksonville Police Department says officers were called to South Church Street Friday morning after 10. When officers got on scene, police say they found 3 men, one of which was dead. His name isn't being released at this time.
Officials say the two other men were taken to Passavant Area Hospital for medical treatment.
Jacksonville police say the investigation is ongoing by its department, and the Morgan County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police.