CULVER CITY, Calif. (WAND) – A contestant on the “Wheel of Fortune” is going viral for talking about his “loveless marriage” and “rotten grandson.”
Blair Davis’ was introduced on the show and the audience got to see his sense of humor while he talked about his life.
"I've been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, R.J. and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson," Davis said as Sajak and the audience laughed.
"Yay!" Sajak yelled. "No wonder you came here. You just wanted to get away from everybody."
But Sajak then let him off the hook, noting that he was being "facetious."
"Absolutely," Davis, from Cardiff, Calif., said. "I love them like nobody's business."