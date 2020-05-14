DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Central Illinois man is taking on the city of Decatur after an incident on a busy street left his car with what he considers significant damage.
“It was a dangerous thing to have happen,” Brandon Bryant said. "I didn't have time to react to it."
Bryant said a normal drive for work was anything but.
"They were definitely visible to the eye as they were falling,” Bryant said.
According to Bryant, four pieces of the Garfield Street overpass fell onto his car as he was driving under it. In pictures provided to WAND, his vehicle suffered windshield damage and there were several dents in the front.
The city of Decatur cannot verify what Bryant is saying, and in a statement, the Deputy City Manager said city crews, and the Illinois Department of Transportation investigated the claims and "could find no fresh spalling on the bridge and could not see any likely material loss on the Railroad structure. They could find no debris on the road. No evidence to collaborate the claim has been found."
"It is unfortunate that they claim that they keep up on their bridges and roadways, because we all know that is not the case by any means,” Bryant said.
An April report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association found Illinois ranks as having the 15th worst bridges in the country. In Macon County, four bridges are classified as one of the state’s most traveled structurally deficient. The bridge Bryant said damaged his car is not one of those bridges.
"I feel like I shouldn't be accountable for the infrastructure deteriorating and causing damage to property,” Bryant said.
Bryant told WAND News the city refereed him to a risk management office, but he claims he did not hear back from them. Bryant only has liability insurance on his car and will have to pay out of pocket to fix the damage.
The city told WAND News that bridges and overpasses are regularly inspected and that the damage Bryant describes is “rarely the cause of falling material.”
