CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man says he was beat up on the University of Illinois campus this past weekend.
The man said he was attacked by three people after a car pulled up alongside him, and he got into a verbal fight with the people inside.
The attacked happened around 2:30 Sunday morning in the 1300 block of South First St.
If you have any information, call UI Police.
The victim told police his attackers got out of the car and shoved and kicked him repeatedly before driving off.
He was not seriously hurt.