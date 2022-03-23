URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who hit a bicyclist with a car and left the scene without helping the victim will serve 13 years behind bars.
The News-Gazette reports Robert F. O'Malley, 42, of Mahomet must also pay $50,000 in restitution to the family of Dr. William Schuh. Schuh, a physician with Carle, was hit from behind on Oct. 11, 2020, while riding a bike westbound on U.S. 150 on the west side of Mahomet. He was behind his wife and adult daughter at the time.
Schuh, 58, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash and was disconnected from life support two days later. His organs were donated by his family.
A sideview mirror hit Schuh's daughter on her left buttock in the crash.
O'Malley was arrested 10 days later. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. There was a mandated prison sentence due to a 2017 felony theft conviction.
O'Malley is eligible for day-for-day good time, per the newspaper.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
