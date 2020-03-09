DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man will spend eight and a half years behind bars for his role in an aggravated robbery.
Tyler Jones was sentenced on Thursday for a July 2019 robbery.
According to prosecutors, Jones and a few other individuals went into the victim’s home in Danville. Inside the home the co-defendant, Hope Wise, asked the victim for money and he refused. The victim offered Wise a pack of cigarette but that was not enough.
Jones then began punching the 69-year-old victim in the face. Wise and Jones took the victim’s cellphone and wallet.
In court, Jones apologized to the victim.
Wise was previously sentenced to six years in prison for her involvement.