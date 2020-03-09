DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect who helped rob a man after he was tricked into coming to Danville from Kentucky is headed to prison.
Jermaine Butler was involved the February 2019 crime, which involved a 72-year-old victim who believed he would buy a saxophone for $4,500. When he arrived with money, Butler and Elijah Green entered the car and screamed threats.
Those threats said the victim was being robbed and that the suspects would shoot him, kill him and blow his brains out, along with other threatening language, prosecutors said.
The victim was not harmed, and authorities used a cell phone left at the scene to locate Butler. He admitted to his role in the crime.
Butler must serve at least 50 percent of his seven-year prison sentence. He will be on two years of mandatory supervised release after that time.
State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy released a statement thanking the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department for an excellent investigation.
"The State's Attorney's Office will continue to work tirelessly alongside law enforcement to ensure that those who commit violent crimes against individuals, especially seniors, will be held accountable for their criminal conduct," Lacy said.
Green had been using fake Facebook accounts to try to swindle people. In November, he was sentenced to 12 years behind bars.