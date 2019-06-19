CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is headed to prison for six years for selling pot edibles.
22-year-old James Thompson will also face more than $51,000 in fines.
He pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to deliver and admitted that on March 29 he had about five pounds of edibles, the News Gazette reports.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found them in his home during a court-authorized search.
Also during that search, mail was delivered to Thompson's address, including a shipment of marijuana.
In exchange for his guilty plea, a more-serious Class X version of that charge was dismissed, as were other counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Thompson's roommate told police Thompson was selling to six to 12 people out of their apartment every other day.
Thompson also pleaded guilty in a separate case to domestic battery for pushing a woman on Feb. 23.
He was sentenced to time already served for that.
The News Gazette reports Thompson's only other conviction was in 2017 for possession of a controlled substance.