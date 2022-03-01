DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl outside a Danville dog park last year.
Jovon Johnson, 28, was sentenced for the charges of armed violence and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
On May 4, 2021, police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked after hours in Fetch Dog Park.
Police said Johnson appeared from the back seat, put on a shirt, jumped into the driver's seat and took off in the car.
Police chased him. They said he crashed into a ditch.
Officers learned the vehicle was stolen. They found a handgun inside.
Johnson was not wearing pants when they arrested him. A 15-year-old girl was also in the vehicle.
The victim told police she and Johnson had previously had sex.
Johnson will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
