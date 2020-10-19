RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl in Rantoul.
Romero Leslie, 57, was convicted in June of aggravated criminal sexual assault for inappropriately touching the girl on July 7, 2019, the News Gazette reports.
Leslie was sentenced to four years in prison.
The girl was left home alone with him while her female relative went to the store. The girl said he touched her inappropriately as they played video games together and tried to get on top of her later in a bedroom. She was able to push him off and get away. She told her relative what happened when she got home.
The relative told Leslie to leave the house, but did not contact police.
A month later, the girl's mother told a church friend, who then told a pastor, the News Gazette reported.
Leslie will get credit for 263 days served.
