DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A man has been sentenced for the 2022 shooting death of Tiebryis R. May, 22.
After taking a partial plea deal in May of this year, Jackie G. Deberry was sentenced to eight years in prison for involuntary manslaughter followed by six months of Mandatory Supervised Release. He was given credit for time previously served from July 24, 2022 through June 20, 2023.
Deberry was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Unit located and arrested Deberry in the 1300 block of N. College Street in August of 2022.
The shooting occurred on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a 22-year-old who had been shot. According to the coroner, May was transported to the hospital by personal car. He died during surgery at the hospital at 4:31 a.m.
The shooting happened in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street.
