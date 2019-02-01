CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man will spend six months in county jail after admitting to recording a teenage boy in a restaurant bathroom.
The News Gazette reports 30-year-old McShane Washington pleaded guilty to placing a videotaping device in a bathroom, a Class A misdemeanor.
It was part of a plea deal that resulted in a felony charge of unauthorized videotaping being dismissed.
Police said the incident happened on Aug. 17 at a fast-food restaurant on West Bradley Ave.
A 16-year-old boy was in a bathroom stall when he heard a beep and saw a phone from another stall pointed at him, the News Gazette reports.
The person who was recording left the restaurant.
The teen and his mother followed him and called Champaign police.
Officers found Washington. Police said he admitted to using his phone to try and record the teenager.
Prosecutors said the video on McShane's phone only showed his feet and the toilet bowl, not any private parts.