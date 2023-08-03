DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a 2021 shooting that left an 18-year-old injured.
Andre Parchman was found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm, a class X felony. His sentence will be followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release.
Related Links
- Police: Two shootings reported in Danville, two victims sent to hospital
- Police: 18-year-old arrested in Danville shooting investigation
The shooting occurred on November 24, 2021 around the 1100 block of Robinson Street. Police found an 18-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his torso.
During the investigation Parchman was identified as a suspect in the incident.
Evidence heard in court showed that Parchman and a group of friends were walking around at night, when one member in the group suggested that they look in cars for valuables. As the plan was being discussed, for reasons unknown, Parchman took out a firearm and shot his friend before fleeing the scene.
As part of the plea negotiations, Parchman apologized and said he was paranoid due to drug use when he shot the victim.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney, Jacqueline Lacy, thanked the victim and witnesses for their cooperation throughout the investigation and court process. “The safety of our community depends on those who bravely come forward and work with law enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s office so that we may all join together to stop gun violence.”
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.