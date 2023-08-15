PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) — The man who pleaded guilty to setting fire to the Peoria Health Center on January 15 of this year has been sentenced to ten years in prison.
In court documents, Tyler W. Massengill, 33, said he set the fire because he he believed his ex-partner had received an abortion there, and he was angry about it. Massengill believed that, if his actions caused a little delay in a person receiving services at the Peoria Health Center, his conduct may have been worth it. The fire resulted in significant damage to the Peoria Health Center.
“This defendant’s violent conduct severely damaged the Peoria Health Center and upended patients’ access to reproductive health services,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will continue to aggressively prosecute such unlawful, destructive acts, and to protect the clinics that provide reproductive health services, as well as their patients and staff.”
Massengill will serve his time in the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin.
“Massengill’s criminal activity was destructive in many ways – not just physically but emotionally for those that count on Planned Parenthood for their healthcare needs,” said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria. “I am proud of the work our officers, detectives, and federal partners did to arrest the perpetrator of this horrible crime and bring justice to all those it affected.”
The FBI Springfield Field Office, Peoria Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, with assistance from the Peoria Fire Department.
"Today, justice has been served and a powerful message has been sent that acts of violence against Planned Parenthood of Illinois will not be tolerated,” said Jennifer Welch, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois. “When someone attacks one of our health centers they do more than damage a building. They rob the community of essential sexual and reproductive health care like birth control, STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings and gender-affirming care. We stand in solidarity with the community in Peoria that continues to heal from this traumatic event.”
Welch said the group plans to reopen the facility early next year.
Massengill's sentence is to be followed by followed by three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $1,450,000 in restitution by U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid.
