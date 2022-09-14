CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to setting an apartment on fire earlier this year. The fire killed three dogs.
Martell Jones, 38, of Champaign initially entered a guilty plea to residential arson on September 12, due to this plea charges of aggravated arson with people present and aggravated cruelty to animals were dropped from his sentencing.
The judge sentenced Jones to 15 years in State prison. Jones will receive credit for the 214 days served in custody.
Responders called the fire, which involved a pile of clothes in a bedroom, suspicious. Authorities evacuated the building and the apartment was deemed temporarily unlivable.
Police learned from the resident that only she, her landlord and Jones had apartment keys. Officers talked to Jones, who initially denied knowing anything about the fire. Police said when Jones was told he would not be arrested that day if he cooperated with authorities, he admitted he was mad about his girlfriend breaking up with him and throwing his clothing outside.
Officers said Jones told them he lit one of the woman's bras on fire and threw it in the bedroom. It landed on a pile of clothing, which then caught fire.
