VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years for criminal sexual assault.
Roger Deckard, 78, was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal sexual assault. He received ten years for each count.
Police said Deckard's victim was a relative, and he took advantage of her "trusting nature and under-developed intellect and maturity."
They said he manipulated her over the course of years. When the crimes were discovered by other family, it was reported to police. Police said Deckard confessed his crimes to his family.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.