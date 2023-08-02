DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A man was sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in Danville last month.
Earl Mikell, formerly of Danville, was sentenced by Judge Derek Girton for the offense of predatory criminal sexual assault which is a class X felony. Mikell must serve 85% of his sentence and will be required to serve a term of mandatory supervised release between three years to life.
Between the dates of February 14, 2011 and February 14, 2012, Earl Mikell, for his own sexual gratification, used his hands to make physical contact with the sex organ of the minor victim, who at the time was under the age of 13.
State’s Attorney, Jacqueline Lacy said, “My office and I will fight to ensure that the children and families of Vermilion County may live without fear of sexual predators in our community. These perpetrators will be held responsible for their criminal actions.”
