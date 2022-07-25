VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 35-year-old, Bismarck man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor.
According to the State Attorney's Office, on April 10, 2022, Gaurav "Gary" Kumar plead guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault, a class X felony.
During the sentence hearing on Monday, the Court heard evidence that Kumar met the victim's mother, and got married, when the victim was 11-years-old. Almost immediately, Kumar was said to have begun grooming, and assaulting the victim repeatedly.
The State Attorney reports the victim kept the secret of these attacks for five years, due to Kumar's coercion and threats of violence.
Prosecutors said the victim finally gained the courage to disclose these horrific acts to a teacher, who contacted the Department of Child Family Services along with the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department.
After a thorough investigation the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department charged and arrested Kumar in January of 2020.
In addition to his sentencing, Kumar will also have to register as a sex offender for life.
State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy expressed her appreciativeness of the victim's courage in this case, and willingness to remain steadfast for over two years to obtain justice.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
