SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Shelby County State's Attorney, 23-year-old Chance Evans was sentenced to 26 years in prison for firing a gun into an SUV following a heated argument with the driver.
Evans was traveling in the passenger seat of his girlfriend's SUV on April 12 as she drove to a gas station in Stewardson. At the station, Evans encountered a man that he had a long-term dispute with. The man was traveling with his girlfriend and two young children.
Evan's girlfriend testified that he directed her to follow the man's vehicle and pull up next to it on Route 32. An exchange occurred in which Evans yelled at the man and the man threw a beverage at the car Evans was traveling in. After this exchange, Evans pulled out a .38 caliber revolver and fired one round into the other car, narrowly missing the victim. Evans and his girlfriend fled the scene after the gunshot.
They were apprehended later that night by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office who also located a box of .38 caliber unspent ammunition in their vehicle. The firearm was never recovered.
State's Attorney, Nichole Kroncke described the sentencing hearing as, "contested," in the release. Multiple individuals testified including members of Evan's family, a correctional officer who had been threatened by Evans, and the girlfriend of the intended target who stated to Evans that if he had killed her boyfriend, as he intended, “the kids and I would have never seen another day.”
