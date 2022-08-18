DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A former Danville man was sentenced to 27 years in prison followed by three years of parole for the offense of First Degree Murder.
According to the State's Attorney Office, Henry Graham was sentenced on Thursday, for his connection to the strangulation and death of Tara M. Jackson.
During the plea, Circuit Judge Charles C. Hall was presented with evidence establishing that on the morning of January 3, 2019, Super 8 Hotel staff arrived at room number 206 and located Jackson unresponsive.
Over the course of the investigation, Danville PD and the Illinois State Police discovered through video evidence, and eye witness accounts that Jackson and Graham arrived at the hotel in Danville, on the evening of January 2, 2019.
Neighbors and witnesses in surrounding rooms reported to police they heard arguing and yelling coming from the victim's room in the overnight hours.
Police found Grahams's DNA on items in the room.
Graham was arrested on January 11, 2019 and admitted to choking Jackson before he stole her car and personal belongings.
Forensic Pathologist found that Jackson died of asphyxiation due to manual strangulation and smothering.
State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy presented a victim impact statement during the hearing from the victims mother stating " My husband and I should not be here today. Our daughter should still be with us. But here we are, because of you. I can still remember vividly our last with Tara."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.