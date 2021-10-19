SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A Herrick man was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of failure to register as a sex offender, on Monday.
According to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, on October 18, Franklin D. Huddlestun,32, of Herrick was sentenced to three years in prison after failing to register as a sex offender.
Officials say, normally the sentencing range for failure to register is probation or up to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Due to prior criminal history, Huddlestun is facing a potential extended term sentence with a maximum term of ten years.
During a contested hearing the State purposed a six-year-term of imprisonment.
Huddleston, who previously was convicted of criminal sexual abuse in Fayette County in 2008, was subsequently convicted of being present as a sex offender at a county fair and within 500 feet of a public park in Fayette County.
According to the Shelby County State’s Attorney office, in 2009, 2013 and 2015, Huddleston was then convicted for failing to register as a sex offender in Fayette County. He was unsuccessfully terminated from probation in four out of five of his prior Fayette County cases and was sentenced to prison for two years and then three years in 2015.
Officials say inn the Shelby County case, Huddleston missed his registration deadline by three days.
Huddleston’s attorney argued in court that a sentence of probation was appropriate because Huddleston was generally compliant and was simply mistaken about the registration deadline.
The Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office recommended an extended term prison sentence due to Huddleston’s prior history of failing to comply.
Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke noted that “this is the sixth felony conviction Huddleston has received for failing to comply with sex offender registry requirements. He earned this prison sentence.”
Kroncke also stated that she hopes this sentence “sends a message to convicted sex offenders that Shelby County demands strict compliance with registration requirements.”
This case was investigated by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
