DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — A 29-year-old Decatur man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child was sentenced to 44 years in prison on Wednesday.
Police arrested Jesus Z. Domini last August after he was accused of showing adult pornography to a child and sexually abusing her about 50 times over an eight month period.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault of a child in June. Macon County court records show he'll serve 18 years in prison for each count – plus a three year-to-natural life mandatory supervised release.
Domini also pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal sexual assault in June. He will serve eight years in prison for that charge. That sentence will run consecutively to his 36 years, according to court records.
Domini will receive credit for time already spent in custody and must serve 85 percent of his sentences.
