SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Circuit Judge John Madonia sentenced Keshon L. McClinton to 45 years in prison on Friday for the shooting of Javonne Harris.
McClinton, 23, was found guilty in a bench trial this past April for the murder of Harris.
Springfield officers responded to a gas station in the 2900 block of E. South Grand Avenue just after 4 a.m. on March 9, 2018. They located 22-year-old Javonne Harris suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. He died while in care at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
McClinton faced potential penalties of 45 years to natural life in prison for the offense of first degree murder. During the sentencing hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Kaylan Beard recommended a sentence of 50 years and counsel for McClinton, Mark Wykoff, recommended the minimum sentence of 45 years. The People of the State of Illinois were represented at trial by First Assistant State’s Attorney Derek Dion and Assistant State’s Attorney Kaylan Beard.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said of the sentencing, "There are never sufficient words to express the tragedy of a life lost to senseless gun violence. The Court’s sentence of 45 years in prison ensures that the Defendant will be removed from our two community for a lengthy period of time, despite his eligibility for parole pursuant to state statute after 20 years given his age at the time of the murder."
Wright's office has asked the court for a finding of criminal contempt against Donatello Harper, a witness who refused to appear at the trial. Harper was subpoenaed by the State's Attorney for testimony but failed to appear.
Judge Madonia issued a bench warrant for Harper in the amount of $5,000.00 (10% to apply). Wright said of the contempt request: “A subpoena is not an invitation, but an absolute mandate from the Court to appear at trial. We will continue to seek contempt in future situations to hold those who would impede the truth-seeking process accountable, particularly in a first degree murder case.”
