DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who shot and killed a mother of two will spend years behind bars.
On Thursday, Paul Folks, 43, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for shooting and killing Shemilah Sanders in June 2020 under the Garfield Bridge.
Sanders' family told the court during their victim impact statements that Shemilah was the nicest and most caring mother.
During the hearing, Folks took the time to speak to the Sanders' family and told them he was sorry for what happened, but he maintained his innocence. He said he was not the person who shot and killed Shemilah.
Folks must serve 100% of his sentence. He will be credited for time he spent in the Macon County Jail. After his release must complete three years of mandatory probation.
In March 2022, a jury found Folks guilty of shooting and killing Sanders.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
