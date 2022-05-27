KANKAKEE, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man was sentenced to seven years in prison and ten years supervised release for attempted enticement of a minor and use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor.
Jody Lagesse, 48, was sentenced Thursday.
Officials said on February 14, 2020, Lagesse attempted to persuade, induce, and entice a person he believed had not yet reached the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity. They said he knowingly used interstate commerce, the internet, and a cell phone to entice, encourage, offer, and solicit that person to engage in sexual activity.
Lagesse was indicted in March 2020 and pleaded guilty in January 2022.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office investigated the case.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.