ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WAND) - A man is sentenced to prison holding an Illinois State Police Trooper at gunpoint and shooting another, according to Illinois State Police.
Illinois State Police officials announced Volodymyr Dragan, a 46-year-old male of Wheeling, IL, was sentenced to 57 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Attempted Murder of an ISP Trooper and Aggravated Unlawful Restraint of another Trooper.
The sentence resulted from two related 2019 incidents during which the defendant held one Trooper a gunpoint and shot another ISP officer during an attempted apprehension of the defendant.
According to ISP, on August 15, 2019, ISP Officers executed an arrest/search warrant for Dragan at his residence in Wheeling, IL (Cook County). The arrest/search warrant stemmed from an earlier incident in which Dragan held an ISP Trooper at gunpoint during a traffic stop. During the execution of the warrant, shots were fired from inside Dragan’s residence, and an ISP Officer was shot through the forearm. The second ISP officer sustained life-threatening injuries and later recovered.
At the time of the shooting, the Trooper was a five-year veteran of the ISP, and was 32 years old. The Trooper has since returned to full duty.
The investigation was handled by ISP District 15 Investigations with the assistance of ISP District 15 Patrol, ISP Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zone 1, ISP SWAT, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Wheeling Police Department, and the Cook County State’s Attorney.
“Due to the tireless efforts of the ISP, our law enforcement partners and the assistant state’s attorneys in this case, this dangerous individual has been brought to justice,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The ISP appreciates the court’s strong sentence as we continue our fight to make Illinois safer, not just for members of law enforcement, but for every resident of Illinois.”
