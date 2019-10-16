DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Another suspect involved in the 2015 murder of Cesley Taylor is headed to prison.
Ryan H.J. O'Neal, 20, was 16 at the time of the shooting, which happened on the night of Sept. 7, 2015 in the 1600 block of Wellington Way. Taylor was 21 at the time of her death. A second gunshot victim at the scene was hospitalized.
O'Neal was sentenced to 24 years behind bars Wednesday for his role in the shooting. He faced one first-degree murder charge and two charges of armed robbery before a bench trial led to a guilty verdict against him.
Other people involved in the shooting, who were also all 16 when it happened, include Daiquan Cline and Darion Evans. Cline is serving a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to murder, while Evans is spending 45 years in prison after entering his own guilty plea. Both men made their pleas in 2017.
The other suspect, Shaitan L. Cook Jr., pleaded not guilty to murder charges. He has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Nov. 5 in Macon County.