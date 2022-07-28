CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man will spend 7 years in prison for shooting his pregnant girlfriend.
Court record indicate, in June, Desmond Godbolt, 24, pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend in May 2021. The shooting happened near the area of 4th Street and Springfield Avenue.
According to the News-Gazette, the woman was sitting in her car when Godbolt approached and began arguing with her. He hit the woman in the head with a gun, fired it and hit her. The woman, who was 8 months pregnant, tried to drive herself to the hospital, but got into a crash. She was not seriously injured and later had the baby.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.