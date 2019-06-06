DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for attacking a Macon County Corrections Officer.
Terrence Wilson attacked an officer on April 4, 2018 while he was being escorted to the jail after a court proceeding.
He was charged with three counts of aggravated battery, one count of escape, and one count of resisting a peace officer.
He took a concealed plastic bottle and threw a liquid made up of cleaning solution and urine into the face of Officer Corey Maloney.
He got one handcuff off, ran to the basement boiler room of the courthouse, and threw cinder blocks at Officer Maloney, injuring him.
Wilson was subdued by multiple officers.
First Assistant State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke had called for the maximum sentence of 14 years, citing the attack as “premeditated” and “potentially deadly.”