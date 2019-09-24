DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man arrested for a 2018 murder was sentenced on Tuesday morning.
Yuri Lillard was sentenced to 25 years and he must serve 100 percent of his sentence. He will also serve a three-year mandatory supervised release.
The sentencing was handed down after Lillard pleaded guilty to a plea deal agreement.
In September 2018, police found 29-year-old Tyrell Henderson in the 2300 block of Cannon Street. Police say they were called to the scene for a shots fired report.
Lillard was arrested a week after the shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado.