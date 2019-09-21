CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man who's pleaded guilty to causing the death of an infant has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Officials say 21-year-old Jaytwon Mobley's infant son died after he smashed his head against a kitchen cabinet in January.
Court records show Mobley pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. In exchange for his plea, records show an aggravated battery of a child charge was dropped.
Mobley received 14 years for the manslaughter charge, and 10 years for the endangerment charge. However, the judge decided to let Mobley serve those sentences at the same time.
He will also get credit for the time he's already served.