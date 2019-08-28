DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man has been given 20 years in prison after being tried and found guilty of committing a violent home invasion.
Jahziel Shumpert was found guilty Jan. 24, but was just sentenced Wednesday for the March 10, 2017 attack.
Sumpert was 17 years old at the time of the home invasion, but was tried as an adult.
He held a handgun to a 28-year-old male victim and forced him into his home. There, he battered both the man and a 26-year-old female victim and tried to force the woman to perform oral sex on him.
He stole property from both victims, including both of their vehicles.