MACOUPIN COUNTY,Ill. (WAND) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he crashed his motorcycle near Macoupin County.
Benjamin Schwandner, 35, from Staunton, IL, was speeding down Olive st. near the intersection of Williams St.
Schwandner lost control of his motorcycle causing it to roll over several times. He flew off the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet. He was air-lifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.