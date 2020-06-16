DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was seriously injured after being shot in Danville Monday night.
Officers were on routine patrol just before midnight when they heard gunshots coming from the area of Hazel St. and Penn St.
Officers found a 28-year-old Danville man lying on the sidewalk.
He told them he had been standing in the 900 block of Hazel St. when he heard multiple gunshots and saw two men running from the scene.
The victim was shot in the legs, arm, and stomach. He is in serious condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police.
