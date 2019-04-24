DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot and killed in Danville Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 800 block of Sherman St. around 6:15 for shots fired.
They found a 33-year-olld man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name is not being released until family has been notified.
Witnesses told police a man wearing a black and white sweatshirt ran from the area after the shooting.
No one is in custody at this time.
If you have any information, call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.