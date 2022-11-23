DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting after a man was killed in Danville Tuesday.
Police responded to the 1000 block of E. WIlliams St. just before midnight for 911 calls about a man bleeding and asking for help.
Police found a 38-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso.
The victim told police he was at his home when an unknown person shot him.
Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw several people in dark clothing running east from the area.
The victim was rushed to the hospital but died a couple of hours later.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 43102250.
