DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was found shot to death in Danville late Thursday.
Police were called to the 800 block of Johnson St. just before 11 p.m. for shots fired.
They found a 36-year-old Danville man inside a parked vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness told police they heard gunshots and saw a man running northbound away from the crime scene.
No one is in custody at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.