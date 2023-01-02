DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the gunman after someone was shot and killed in Decatur New Year's Eve.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E. Pearl St. around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot.
They found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police at (217) 424-2734.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.