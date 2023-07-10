SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Springfield over the weekend.
On Saturday at 5:39 a.m., Springfield Police responded to the area of 24th Street and Allison Court for the report of a man down in the roadway that had been shot.
The victim, Emmanuel Boston, 34 of Springfield, was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 6:29 a.m. An autopsy will be done Monday.
The homicide is actively being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
