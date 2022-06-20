DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a motorcycle club in Danville.
Police were called to the Untouchables Motorcycle Club just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Commercial St.
Police said they found a 26-year-old Danville man lying on the sidewalk outside the clubhouse. He was rushed to the hospital.
Police said the victim was attending a party at the club when he was approached by another man who started firing shots at him.
The suspect ran on foot.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police.
