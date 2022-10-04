DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said.
Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m.
They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds.
He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life threatening.
Police said several items of evidence were recovered, but no suspects have been identified at this time.
