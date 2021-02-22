DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man told police he was shot at early Sunday morning and his vehicle was hit by gunfire in Decatur.
The man was not injured, but his vehicle was struck several times around 1 a.m. at Grand and Home Park.
Fourteen shell casings of two different calibers were recovered.
Police said the suspects were in a smaller gray SUV with LED headlights.
No one has been arrested.
If anyone has any information, call Decatur police.
