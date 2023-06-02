LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is in the hospital after he was shot by police during a struggle, Lincoln Police said.
Police said that on June 1 at 10 p.m. officers responded to a home on Rigg Dr. for a report of a person suffering a mental health crisis.
Officers said they found a 31-year-old man armed with a knife. LPD said officers tried to negotiate with the man, but he refused to drop the knife and surrender.
They said the man lunged at one of the officers with the knife. Police used a taser to try and subdue him.
They said that did not work, and a police officer shot the man.
After being shot, the man ran from officers and was stopped near the intersection of 21st and North State Streets where Lincoln Police officers fired on him again after they said another attempt to negotiate was unsuccessful.
Officers were then able to remove the knife from the man's possession.
The man is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds at an area hospital.
The Lincoln Police Department and Logan County Sheriff's Department secured the scenes and called the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations to investigate.
The officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is in accordance with policy while an investigation is underway.
WAND News reached out to the City of Lincoln for comment. City officials declined to speak, stating that ISP is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.