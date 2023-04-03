DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Macon County judge set the bond for a man shot by police during a domestic violence incident at $1,085,000 on Monday.
Steven L. Hirstein, 43, was arrested last Friday, after being released from the hospital and was booked in the Macon County jail on charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Assault.
According to police, a woman was stabbed, and the suspect was shot during a domestic violence call in Decatur early Thursday morning that ended in an officer involved shooting.
Police said the call was that a man was threatening a juvenile with a knife.
When police arrived they said they found a 34-year-old woman, identified as the mother of the juvenile, who had been stabbed and slashed. Her injuries were not life threatening.
Prior to arriving on scene, Decatur officers learned Hirstein was wanted for Aggravated Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery from previous incidents.
Officers said Hirstein was hiding in a bathroom when they arrived.
Police said that as they confronted Hirstein and tried to get him to surrender, "a confrontation ensued and two Decatur Police officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect."
DPD later clarified that Hirstein had charged at officers with a knife.
Hirstein was shot in both hands and one arm. First aid was rendered until he could be taken to the hospital. His injuries were not life threatening.
