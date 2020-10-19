DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot during an altercation at a Decatur gas station.
Police were called to the Marathon gas station at 3595 Larkdale Ct. around 1 p.m. Sunday.
A 19-year-old was shot in the leg. He said he did not know the person he had an altercation with.
His injury was not life threatening.
Police are reviewing security video from the gas station.
They said the suspect is a black man between 21 and 25 who was in a gray pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur police.
