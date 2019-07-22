DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Danville are investigating a shooting from Friday evening.
According to police, officers arrived to OSF Medical Center for a person with a gunshot wound. The 34-year-old man was shot in the leg and had non-life threatening injuries.
The victim told police he was in the area of Buchanan and Commercial streets when he was involved in a verbal argument with another man. During the argument a black SUV drove up and a third man got involved in the argument and was armed with a handgun.
According to the victim, the third man shot him once in the leg and left the scene in the SUV.
The second man left the foot on scene after the shooting.
No other injuries were reported.