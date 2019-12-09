DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot after someone kicked in his door in Danville.
Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Walnut St. for shots fired around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
A 30-year-old Danville man had been shot in the leg.
He told police he heard someone knocking on his door. He said someone then kicked it open and started firing shots inside the home.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.